‘The best’ - Sean Dyche reveals why Everton have signed Ashley Young

Ashley Young has signed for Everton after his departure from Aston Villa.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Ashley Young has left Aston Villa and is a free agent. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesAshley Young has left Aston Villa and is a free agent. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Ashley Young has left Aston Villa and is a free agent. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Young’s move to Everton has been confirmed.

The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal at Goodison Park following his release from Aston Villa.

Young has more than 650 senior club appearances to his name. He won the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup at Manchester United as well as the Serie A title at Inter Milan.

He also featured for England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and started his career playing alongside Everton manager Sean Dyche at Watford.

Young is Dyche’s maiden Toffees signing since taking charge in January. On the versatile performer’s arrival, Dyche said: “Ashley is a top-class professional whose record of team and personal achievements during a successful career make him an excellent addition to our squad.

“I’ve known Ashley for many years, having been his captain when he first broke through at Watford, and his qualities both on and off the pitch will prove valuable.

“His impressive statistics from last season, which were among some of the best in Europe, highlight what he can bring to Everton."

