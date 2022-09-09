The earliest possible date Arsenal vs Everton could take place after postponement

Everton’s Premier League game away at Arsenal was postponed after the death of the Queen.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton against Arsenal. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Everton’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal tomorrow has been postponed.

All games in England have been called off as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral surrounded by her family on Thursday.

The decision means that Everton will have to reschedule their trip to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium later in the season.

Both clubs will be looking for gaps in their calendar that marry up.

However, that could prove difficult before the hiatus of the campaign for the World Cup.

Final Premier League matches take place on Saturday 12 November and Sunday 13 November before the tournament starts in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Until then, Arsenal are already in action twice a week because of their involvement in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the third round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday 8 November. The Toffees are on the road against AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, there is an international break taking place later this month.

After the World Cup, the fourth round of the Carabao Cup takes place on Tuesday 20 December.

Then the busy festive period ensues before the FA Cup third round begins on Saturday 7 January 2023, with the fourth round going ahead on Saturday 28 January.

The first possible date that seems realistic for Everton would be on either Tuesday 17 January or Wednesday 18 January.

The following Tuesday 24 January/ Wednesday 25 January is also free as things stand.

However, that is when the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final is scheduled for, with return matches taking place the following week. If either side gets that far those dates will be filled.