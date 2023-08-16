The Everton and Leeds United transfer update we were expecting

Everton have made an improved offer for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

After two failed bids, the Toffees have returned with a £25m offer which is said to include add-ons and sell-on clause, according to Sky Sports and Jacque Talbot.

He has also tried to force a move away from Elland Road at the start of this season, asking to be left out of their Carabao Cup tie against Shrewsbury and now he’s even been removed from Leeds’ first-team training as a result.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke explained the current training situation, as Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Helder Costa are all reportedly training away from first-team squad, for differing reasons.

“There are many, many questions and would take too long to speak about the individual topics and at length.” Farke explained during his press conference ahead of the weekend.

“I think with Willy - we’ve spoken about each and everything so, what I can say and I think it’s also important to say this, in an open and honest way, that at the moment, Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training separated from the group.

“They have individual training in order to stay fit and to be prepared. They were also moved out of the dressing room, for different reasons.

“We spoke at length about the situation with Willy. With Helder Costa, everything’s quite relaxed because even from the start of pre-season, we had a pretty honest conversation. It is his wish that he wants to have a move. It’s also our wish as a club that there will be a solution the end and no concerns and complaints.

“It’s really professional anyhow, and I’m quite sure there will be a solution in the end.

“With Luis Sinisterra, it’s also different situation in comparison to Willy Gnonto, because with Willy we spoke about this everything was quite clear.

“There is no exit clause we’ve made it quite clear that we won’t sell him and then there was this issue and everything set to this.”