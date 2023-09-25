The Everton player that looks undroppable after what happened v Brentford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton’s James Garner produced arguably his best-ever performance for the club so far and he looks like a player that can’t be dropped anytime soon. Sean Dyche’s side produced a brilliant performance on the road, scoring three times to beat Brentford thanks to goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they earned their first win of the season.

Suddenly, there’s hope for the season all over again, and with Luton and Bournemouth up next - Garner simply has to start both games. Garner was on hand to assist Calvert-Lewin’s goal that killed the game for the Toffees, but he also produced an industrious and creative all-round performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyche considers him to be part of the future of the club and he clearly respects the fact that he can play out of position and still be effective for the team.

“We ask a lot of him. When I left him out [in recent weeks] I’m told him he’s one of our future players like Patto [Nathan Patterson] but they have to go in and out of the team as part of their learning.” Dyche said following the victory. “He’s got a lovely honesty about him, he’s a very good player, and he’s very adaptable as we’ve seen.”

Starting on the right of midfield, he drifted inside at the right times against Brentford which meant he was able to be a creative force after being the orchestrator of four chances. Alongside that, he completed three tackles, six recoveries and completed 12 passes that ended in the final third and now it is simply a case of building on that form.

With Everton only having loanee Jack Harrison who is a natural on the right wing, Garner will most likely feature there a lot this season. Whilst he may want to be played in his natural position in the centre, it’s currently a difficult task given there’s Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye who all start ahead of him in those positions.

Advertisement

Advertisement