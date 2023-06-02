The Everton players trusted to play the most minutes under Sean Dyche - gallery
This list shows which players Sean Dyche trusted and used the most during Everton’s battle against relegation.
Sean Dyche arrived at Everton with the club embroiled in a relegation battle for a second season in a row after predecessor Frank Lampard was shown the door after roughly a year in charge.
The Ex-Burnley manager was tasked with keeping the Toffees in the Premier League and, after a dramatic final day, he did just that.
Dyche managed to earn big wins over Arsenal, Brentford, Brighton and Bournemouth by placing his trust in a solid core of players that repaid him over the course of a few months.
Not every Everton fan would have agreed with his choices to drop or recall certain players, especially during a tense part of the season, but his choices are certainly justified now.
In fact, his use of certain players has told us a lot about the style he’s tried to implement, but, in some cases, his hand has been forced with the squad he inherited and he found a way to get results battling against injuries and a poorly balanced squad.
On that note, we’ve decided to see which players were the most trusted under the Goodison Park boss by listing them in order of total minutes played (for which they were available) - with two players achieving a 100% minutes played.