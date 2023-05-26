The five scenarios that would see Everton relegated

With the final Premier League weekend upon us, we look at how the Toffees can avoid the drop.

With the final Premier League weekend set to reveal which two teams will join Southampton in the Championship next season, relegation-threatened Everton have a critical match against Bournemouth.

Having spent the majority of this season battling the drop, the Toffees, who are two points above the drop zone in 17th place, will have their fate in their own hands at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Also battling the drop are Leicester City and Leeds United. The former face off against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium whilst the latter host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road. Both teams need a victory to give themselves a chance of survival.

And for Everton, out of the 18 potential outcomes of the three teams in question, there are only five scenarios in which the Toffees will face the drop, and 13 in which they avoid relegation.

Essentailly, if Everton win they are safe and even a point would see the qualify in most situations - but a loss opens the door.

If Everton draw and both Leicester and Leeds win, then they would be relegated.

If Everton lose and both Leicester and Leeds win, then they would be relegated.

If Everton draw and both Leicester and Leeds win - or Leicester win and Leeds draw (or the other way around) then they would face the drop.

If Everton and Leicester both draw, Leeds can relegate the both if they win by three or more goals.

If Everton draw and Leicester lose, Leeds can relegate the both if they win by three or more goals.

All the pressure is on the two sides who currently occupy two of the botton three places, who have to win in order to change their fates - and that still might not be enough.

West Ham have one eye on the Europa Conference League final and have nothing to play for in the league which could open the door for the Foxes - but they have won four of their last five in all competitions whilst Dean Smith’s side have won just one of their last 16.