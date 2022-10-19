The four Everton players and five Newcastle United stars to miss Premier League clash

Newcastle United vs Everton injury news ahead of their Premier League fixture at St James’ Park.

Everton travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight (19.30 BST).

The Toffees head into the clash on the back of two defeats - against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - and Frank Lampard knows that his side face a third successive challenge at St James’ Park.

But there is some good news on the injury front. Everton welcome back Mason Holgate to their squad after a knee injury. The defender has been sidelined since August and will provide cover.

Meanwhile, key attacker Anthony Gordon is back from serving a one-match suspension. The England international was wanted by Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The Blues will be without four players due to injury, however.

Yerry Mina has been unavailable since suffering ankle ligament damage against Chelsea on the opening day of the season. The centre-back did return to training but now has a minor calf issue which has set him back.

Ben Godfrey also suffered a devastating injury against Chelsea. He fractured his leg and, while back in light training, he’s still some weeks away from being back for selection.

Nathan Patterson (ankle) is working towards full fitness, while Andros Townsend has been on the treatment table since March because of an ACL injury.

But Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have issues of their own.

The Magpies splashed out £58 million to buy Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer.

The striker scored two goals in his opening three games but has been sidelined for the past month with a thigh issue. Isak won’t play for Newcastle again until after the World Cup.

In another attacking blow for the Magpies, Allan Saint-Maximin won’t be available because of a thigh problem.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow is back training but will not be in the squad while Newcastle are unsure when Matt Ritchie will again be available.