Everton takeover news after a deal with The Friedkin Group is confirmed.

Everton have confirmed that The Friedkin Group (TFG) have completed a takeover of the club.

The American firm are officially the Toffees’ new owners having struck a deal with Farhad Moshiri three months ago. TFG have passed all of the regulatory tests required to purchase Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake.

A new dawn is upon Everton after a few years of turbulence on and off the pitch. Headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin, Everton become the second major European outfit under TFG’s control after buying Italian side AS Roma in 2020.

It has been confirmed that Marc Watts, a long-term employee of TFG, will serve as Everton executive chairman.

Friedkin, in his first message to Everton fans, said: “Following the completion of the takeover of Everton Football Club, I want to express my gratitude for your continued support and introduce the incoming executive chairman of Everton, Marc Watts.

“I take immense pride in welcoming one of England’s most historic football clubs to our global family, The Friedkin Group. Everton represents a proud legacy, and we are honoured to become custodians of this great institution.

“The Friedkin Group is a diverse family of companies with a global footprint spanning industries such as sports, automotive, entertainment, hospitality, and adventure. Across all our endeavours, we strive to deliver extraordinary experiences that ignite people’s passions. We are thrilled to bring this ethos to Everton and the Liverpool City Region.

“Whilst we are new to the Club, we fully understand the vital role Everton plays in local culture, history, and the lives of Evertonians here and around the world. We are deeply committed to honouring this legacy while contributing positively to the community, economy, and people of this remarkable city. Once again, thank you for your continued support.”

TFG have laid out their six main priorities after becoming Everton’s new owners. They are as follows;

- Strengthening the men’s first-team squad through thoughtful and strategic investment.

- Cultivating home-grown superstars through Everton’s Academy.

- Fostering a distinct on-pitch and commercial strategy for the women’s team.

- Respecting the Club’s traditions and keeping Everton at the heart of the community.

- Maximising the potential of the new stadium through long-term commercial partnerships and events that benefit the city of Liverpool.

- Enhancing Everton’s reputation as a unique and historical name in world football.