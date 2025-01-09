'Not in contention' - The Friedkin Group immediately rule out 61-year-old as next Everton manager
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jose Mourinho has been ruled out of becoming next Everton manager.
Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties just hours before the Toffees face Peterborough in the FA Cup third round. Everton are one point above the Premier League relegation zone, winning only three league games and scoring a meagre 15 goals in 19 games so far.
The Blues failed to record a single shot on target in last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth. Despite Dyche keeping Everton in the Premier League in the past two years under difficult financial circumstances, results and performances this term have been deemed below par. Under-18s boss Leighton Baines and captain Seamus Coleman will hold the reins. A club statement said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect.
“Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. The process to appoint a new Manager is underway and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.”
The search is now on for new owners The Friedkin Group to make their first appointment. Mourinho has been heavily linked in recent days but it has been reported by The Athletic that the ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United boss will not be returning to the Premier League.
Mourinho worked under the Friedkin Group as AS Roma. He won the Europa Conference League at the Serie A club but was sacked a year ago. He is now in charge of Turkish club Fenerbahce. The Athletic’s David Ornstein posted on X: “Jose Mourinho not in contention to take over as next Everton manager following departure of Sean Dyche today. Never a consideration for either 61yo Portuguese coach or new #EFC owners The Friedkin Group - having worked together at AS Roma.”
David Moyes has been installed as the early bookmakers’ favourite to return as manager. Moyes spent 11 years in the Goodison Park hot seat between 2002-2013.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.