The grim Burnley pre-match stat which sets Everton relegation alarm bells ringing

Everton lost 3-2 to Premier League relegation rivals Burnley and fears among supporters have grown even further.

Sean Dyche was unequivocal when asked if his Burnley forwards could do more to end their goal drought.

"Kick it in the net. It’s not rocket science," was the Clarets boss' response ahead of their seismic Premier League relegation clash against Everton.

Heading into the Turf Moor encounter, Burnley had not netted a single goal in their past four league games - or six in their last 11.

What's more, they had managed to score just eight times in the past four months.

As misfiring sides go, they don't get much worse.

Same old problems

Yet in typical Everton fashion, they allowed the Clarets to stick three past them.

The Toffees gift-wrapped Dyche's troops a 3-2 win and a huge relegation lifeline to boot.

Maxwel Cornet celebrates Burnley’s late winner against Everton. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Despite Jordan Pickford scarcely having a save to make all evening, Burnley bagged a trio of goals.

The Toffees' perpetual issue of conceding from set-pieces was again their downfall.

Somehow, Nathan Collins was able to open the scoring with his foot from a corner at the back post. The marking was non-existent.

And in a season that's been rife with costly individual errors, Ben Godfrey's was the latest.

His hash of a clearance which led to Maxwel Cornet's late match-winner was inexcusable given the current plight.

Frank Lampard was adamant Everton had enough chances to secure all three points.

But bar Richarlison's pair of first-half penalties, which were tucked away superbly, the Blues barely conjured up a gilt-edged opportunity.

The visitors had only two more shots on target. One of those was a speculative Richarlison bicycle kick.

The Brazilian ran amok throughout the evening and displayed his quality.

And his reaction to a sixth successive away defeat in the league was one of someone who genuinely cares.

Richarlison knows if Everton go down that he'll secure a summer move elsewhere - but does not want a relegation on his CV.

With nine games to go, the majority of his team-mates need to start showing the same attitude.

DCL struggles

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is another who'd probably be off if the Toffees drop into the Championship.

He’s reportedly not short of suitors heading with the transfer window around the corner.

Richarlison dejected after Everton’s loss to Burnley. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

However, the England international was yet again out of sorts.

In truth, supporters are starting to lose patience with the striker.

Calvert-Lewin has been given time after his series of injuries but performance levels are leaving a lot to be desired.

He struggled to provide a focal point and had one effort on goal which never troubled home keeper Nick Pope.

Inspiration needed

Mason Holgate recently said that people would say Everton "were never really in danger" if they won their games in hand.

They've just had one of them when it comes to Watford and Leeds, who were directly below and above the Toffees before kick-off.

Instead, Burnley have moved one place and one point behind 17th-placed Lampard's outfit. They are very much in the rear-view mirror.

Fears of the drop have yet again heightened. Any optimism after the most dramatic of wins against Newcastle last month has been incinerated. It feels a lifetime ago.

Perhaps Lampard needs to take a leaf out of Dyche's book if he is looking for inspiration.

The Clarets boss' answer to his troops' lack of firepower was forthright.

Everything else Lampard has tried so far since succeeding Rafa Benitez in the Goodison Park hot seat has not worked so far.

Maybe the only way is for him to frankly tell his players to stop making the most rudimentary of errors and show more desire when defending.

Everton still have games again Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Arsenal to come.

They’re all profusely more potent in the final third then goal-shy Burnley.