'Law needs changing' - Mark Clattenburg gives verdict on controversial penalty in Everton loss to Man City
Amadou Onana was penalised for handball in Everton's loss against Man City.
Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg believes the handball law needs changing after Everton conceded a controversial penalty in the loss to Manchester City.
The game was locked at 1-1 when Amadou Onana was penalised in the 62nd minute after the ball hit his arm from point-blank range. John Brooks, the on-field referee, initially gave a corner before awarding City a spot-kick which Julian Alvarez converted. VAR also looked at the incident.
Certainly, the incident was the pivotal moment of the game after Jack Harrison's opening goal for Everton had been cancelled out by Phil Foden. Bernardo Silva then put the game to bed in the closing stages. And Clattenburg, speaking on Amazon Prime (via BBC Sport), reckons the current law is wrong and needs to be assessed. He said: "It certainly changed the game. It was a big decision.
"The difference for me is because it's a shot on goal. If you block the ball with an outstretched arm and it's a shot, referees will look to penalise them.
"The law needs changing and it needs the coaches and players to get around and work out what it should be.
"No one is saying that the decision is wrong [for Onana's handball] but we are saying that by the way the law is written, it is wrong and therefore that is something that needs changing. We are seeing some given and some not given every week."