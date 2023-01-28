The Leeds United transfer decision which looks to have impacted Everton

Everton striker could now stay after Leeds United and Sunderland strike deal.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has joined Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances this campaign for the Whites but joins the Black Cats for regular senior action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Certainly, Gelhardt will bolster Sunderland's attacking options as they push for a Championship play-off spot.

And his move to the Stadium of Light could have an impact on Everton marksman Ellis Simms' future.

Simms spent the first half of the season on loan at Sunderland where he netted seven goals in 17 appearances. However, he was recalled to Goodison Park earlier this month to bolster the Toffees' attacking options.

Simms has made two outings since returning to Everton. And FIFA rules state that players are only allowed to represent two clubs in a single season.

That means that the 21-year-old can only either play for the Blues or Sunderland. And with the Black Cats bolstering their forward options, a return to the Stadium of Light may be off the cards.

Everton have still to appoint a new manager after sacking Frank Lampard, although Sean Dyche is soon to be announced. Still, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted Simms heading back to Wearside was unlikely.

Advertisement

Advertisement