Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Beto of Everton go down with an injury after competing for the ball during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Beto could be set for a period on the Everton sidelines after his sickening head injury in the victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees gave their Premier League survival chances a marked boost following a 2-0 win over 17th-placed Forest. Sean Dyche’s side are five points clear of the drop zone with five fixtures remaining following goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil either side of half-time.

However, Everton’s triumph was blighted by the sight of Beto being stretchered off in the closing stages. He clashed with Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage-time when both were challenging for the ball and was knocked unconscious. The striker needed several minutes of treatment and was given oxygen when taken off the Goodison Park pitch before attending hospital.

Beto was given the all-clear to be discharged last night. But if the former Udinese forward has been diagnosed with concussion then he will have to follow FA protocol when it comes to a return to action.

The FA’s guidelines state that ‘loss of consciousness (being ‘knocked out’) does not always occur in concussion (in fact it occurs in less than 10% of concussions) and is not required to diagnose concussion’. However, if Beto was concussed then he’ll miss the Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison on Wednesday.

The graduated return to play for players in an enhanced care setting (e.g.) professionals state that there must be a rest period of 24 hours from exercise from midnight on the day of the injury and physical activity must be avoided.

Beto will then have to take his recovery in stages from light exercise to football-specific excericse and non-contact training. Each must take place for a minimum of 24 hours. After stage four, players in an enhanced care setting (e.g. professionals) have to be checked by a doctor before a return to full-contact training - and then a return to play on day six.