Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

Richarlison. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Everton claimed that they had expected to receive a fee of £80 million for the sale of Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees have been hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. Everton were referred to an independent commission after they recorded losses of £371.8 million over the previous three years after submitting their accounts for 2021-22, with league rules allowing a maximum of £105 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League independent commission ruled that the Blues' profit and sustainability rules calculation came out at £124.5 million - almost £20 more than allowed.

In the report released by the Premier League of the five-day ruling, it is suggested that Everton had valued Richarlison, who they sold Tottenham Hotspur in July 2022, at £80 million. However, to help profit and sustainability rules, the Toffees argued that they had to take significant hit and sell the Brazil striker for £60 million on 30 June before the financial year reset.