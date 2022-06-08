The new FIFA rule which could impact Everton’s future transfer plans

FIFA are bringing in new legislation which makes loaning players and signing players on loan more stringent.

Rule changes by FIFA that come into play next month could impact transfer plans in future seasons.

From 1 July 2022, the football governing body plans to stop teams from stockpiling young talent, loaning them out consistently and not providing them enough first-team chances at their parent club.

Therefore, clubs will only be able to sign a maximum of eight international loan signings in the 2022-23 season, while a further eight players can be loaned out across borders.

It will then drop to seven ahead of the 2023-24 season and six indefinitely from the 2024-25 campaign.

The change of regulations will not apply to players aged 21 and younger, though.

What have FIFA said on the matter?

A FIFA statement said: "The introduction of a new regulatory framework for player loans is another important step in the context of the wider reform of the transfer system, the process of which began in 2017.

“Initially planned to start in July 2020, the implementation of the new rules had to be delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The discussions with the different stakeholder groups have laid the foundations for this new framework and ensured that the new rules are firmly anchored on the following core objectives:

- Developing young players

- Promoting competitive balance

- Preventing the hoarding of players

What will it mean for Everton?

In essence, it means Frank Lampard’s side may have to be more selective on where they send players on loan.

During the 2021-22 season, Everton sent Jean-Philippe Gbamin to CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile, Moise Kean (Juventus), Joao Virginia (Sporting Lisbon), Niels Nkounkou (Standard Liege) and Ellis Simms (Hearts) also made temporary cross-border exits.

In 2020-21, Kean (PSG), Jonjoe Kenny (Celitc) and Cenk Tosun (Besiktas) were shipped off outside of England.

How will it impact Everton’s rivals?

Manchester City and Chelsea, in particular, may feel the effects.