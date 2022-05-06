The battle for Premier League survival could go right down to the wire.

With just a handful of games left this season, Everton are still no closer to learning which division they will be playing their football next term.

While Norwich City have already been relegated, and with Watford looking increasingly likely to join them, Frank Lampard’s side are one of three teams desperately fighting to beat the drop.

At the time of writing, Everton are 18th in the table with 32 points, two behind Burnley and Leeds United above them, but with the added bonus of a game in hand.

But how many points are they likely to need to survive this season?

Since the Premier League made the transition to a 20-team division in 1995, the average number of points required to stay up has been precisely 36.2, but over the course of those 26 campaigns, the actual figure has differed wildly.

With in mind, we’ve taken a look at each of the last 10 top flight seasons to see how many points would have been enough to secure that much-heralded spot in 17th.

1. 2011/12 - 37pts Teams relegated: 18th - Bolton Wanderers (36), 19th - Blackburn Rovers (31), 20th - Wolves (25)

2. 2012/13 - 37pts Teams relegated: 18th - Wigan Athletic (36), 19th - Reading (28), 20th - QPR (25)

3. 2013/14 - 34pts Teams relegated: 18th - Norwich City (33), 19th - Fulham (32), 20th - Cardiff City (30)

4. 2014/15 - 36pts Teams relegated: 18th - Hull City (35), 19th - Burnley (33), 20th - QPR (30)