The £397m Amadou Onana transfer truth Everton are well aware of amid Man Utd interest

Just as Evertonians had thought the transfer window was on an upward trajectory, they may be braced to be hit by a jolt.

After a long wait, much-required attacking reinforcements have finally arrived in the form of Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti and Jack Harrison. Although the Toffees were haunted by the problem that almost saw them relegated last season in their 2023-24 opening-day loss to Fulham - a lack of cutting-edge - Sean Dyche’s options are appearing much healthier.

When everyone is fit and up to speed, with Chermiti, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil all absent against the Cottagers while Danjuma could only be named on the bench, Everton’s attacking squadron will indeed be significantly more potent than in 2022-23. Add in the potential of another new striker coming in to ease the pressure on Calvert-Lewin and all bases will be adequately covered with Young and Alex Iwobi also capable of featuring in advanced roles.

The next priority will be to offload some of the fringe players. Demarai Gray’s omission against Fulham was another hint that he may depart despite Dyche claiming the winger is still not match-ready after his summer exploits with Jamaica. Mason Holgate, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are others who could depart Goodison Park.

But supporters will baulk at any more prized assets being sold. Given Everton’s precarious financial situation, James Rodriguez, Lucas Digne, talisman Richarlison and Anthony Gordon have all left to ease the pressure on the Blues’ books in the past two years. Many will feel that enough is enough - especially as fees have also been accrued for Moises Keane, Ellis Simms, Allan, Nathan Broadhead, Ishé Samuels-Smith and Niels Nkounkou to boot.

However, should an offer land for Amadou Onana land then Everton’s resolve could be tested. Signed for a fee that could reach £33 million from Lille last summer, the midfielder is regarded by plenty as the Toffees’ most-valuable player. When he arrived, there was a general feeling that somewhat of a coup had been pulled off. Former Blues manager Roberto Martinez called Onana one of the best young talents in Europe - a bullish statement indeed.

In truth, fans were understanding that Onana was likely using Everton as a stepping stone. Two or three years of development, helping the Toffees clamber the table before being sold for a substantial profit is the model sections of supporters have been clamouring for. Wasting oodles of cash recruiting players in their prime since Farhad Moshiri’s arrival as majority shareholder is why the club finds itself in such a predicament.

Yet Onana’s potential departure could come sooner than expected. It is reported that Manchester United are interested in the Belgium international although no bid has been tabled.

The timing isn’t exactly ideal with the new season already starting and Dyche will no doubt want to retain the 21-year-old, especially after his powerful first-half showing against Fulham. Onana had an up-and-down maiden campaign on Merseyside, which was to be expected given his age and the fact he was acclimatising to the Premier League. However, more consistency is to be expected this time around, with his Fulham display a fine benchmark.

If Everton were to sell Onana, though, then this summer wouldn’t be a bad one given the fee they could fetch. It has been suggested that £60 million is what the Blues will demand. That should be the absolute minimum.

Jurgen Klopp called the transfer market ‘crazy’ as Liverpool desperately chase a new defensive midfielder. Indeed, it has been a period in which players who screen the rearguard are being sold for fees akin to elite strikers. Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a £105 million but that looks set to be surpassed by Moises Caicedo’s switch to Chelsea for a British-record fee of £115 million. Only in January, Chelsea splashed out £106.8 million for Enzo Fernandez.

What’s more, Liverpool are also prepared to shell out £60 million for Onana’s international team-mate Romeo Lavia. That’s despite Onana having two more seasons playing senior football and five additional Belgium caps under his belt.