Early Chelsea team news ahead of their clash against Everton.

Everton make the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Toffees have made marked improvements since Sean Dyche took the reins, with nine points garnered from seven matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 1-0 defeat of Brentford last weekend moved Everton up to 15th in the Premier League table although drop zone still looms large. Dyche knows that there is still more progress to be made - especially away from home. The Blues have won just once on their travels this season.

They now prepare to face a Chelsea side who’ve started to click under Graham Potter after a plethora of signings last summer and in the January transfer window. Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again because of a hamstring issue while Andros Townsend has been sidelined for a year with an ACL issue.

But Chelsea, who beat Leicester 3-1 last time out, could be without up to seven players

Advertisement

Advertisement

Definitely ruled out for Chelsea are Armando Broja - a summer striking target for Everton - and Thiago Silva. Both have knee injuries, with Broja expected to miss the rest of the season.

Then there are several doubtful. N'Golo Kante hasn't featured for the London outfit since August due to a hamstring injury. The midfielder has returned to training but is still to be included in a match-day squad. Potter admitted last week there was a chanced Kante could be on the bench against Everton.

Fellow midfielder Mason Mount (abdomen) has missed the previous two league matches while the out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been suffering with a back issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raheem Sterling missed the Leicester win with a thigh issue although could be back while goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (finger) is back training yet a decision needs to be made.

Meanwhile, captain Cesar Azpilicueta has to be cleared of concussion protocol before being available once again. The defender was stretchered off in a 1-0 loss to Southampton almost a month ago.