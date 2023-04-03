The six Tottenham players ruled out of Everton clash - and one doubtful

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton aim to take another step towards Premier League survival when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park tonight (20.00 BST).

The Toffees have dropped back into the relegation zone after the weekend’s results. Wins for Bournemouth and West Ham has resulted in Sean Dyche’s side moving back down to 18th in the table.

Still, Everton found form before the international break having picked up five points in three games. And now they return to Goodison - and it will give the Blues a significant boost as they aim to upset Spurs’ chances of a top-four finish.

The visitors took the decision to sack Antonio Conte during the international break after his explosive rant at the players and the club following a 3-3 draw at Southampton. Cristian Stellini will now act as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Everton look set to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) again while Andros Townsend (ACL) remains sidelined.

However, Spurs will be without at least six players against Dyche’s troops/. Richarlison will be denied a return to Goodison, having joined Tottenham last summer for a fee of up to £60 million. The Brazil international suffered a hamstring injury in the early stages of the draw against Southampton.

Emerson Royal underwent knee surgery after he sustained an issue representing Brazil. Fellow full-back Ben Davies (hamstring) is also sidelined.

Yves Bissouma (foot), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) are all unavailable.

