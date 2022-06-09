The state of play for Everton as 2022 summer transfer window officially opens

The latest of the likes of James Tarkowski, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the transfer window opens for business.

Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 summer transfer window officially opens today.

Premier League clubs can now go ahead and register new players and have until Thursday 1 September to do so.

Frank Lampard is expected to be plenty busy in the market in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

After taking over the Goodison Park hot seat from Rafa Benitez in January, Lampard achieved his task of keeping Everton in the Premier League.

A dramatic 3-2 defeat of Crystal Palace on the penultimate day of the 2021-22 season saw the Blues finish 16th in the Premier League.

But for a club of Everton’s size and stature, that was a massive underachievement and the club must learn from the mistakes made.

As the transfer window opens, here is the current state of play at Everton.

Who has already signed for Everton?

Burnley defender James Tarkowski. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

No-one so far.

However, Everton are hoping to tie up a deal for James Tarkowski.

The centre-back’s contract expires at relegated Burnley at the end of the month.

Tarkowski, twice capped by England, is poised to move to Goodison Park on a free transfer.

Who else could sign for Everton?

Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring their team's second (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Toffees have been linked with a plethora of players.

Given the rebuild that Lampard is undertaking it’s hardly a surprise.

Several Chelsea players are said to be on Lampard’s radar due to his connections.

Conor Gallagher enjoyed a scintillating loan spell with Crystal Palace in 2020-21.

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is likely to want to run the rule over him in pre-season.

The likes of Billy Gilmour and Armando Broja are also reported targets.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen, who is a free agent after leaving Brentford, have also been mentioned.

Everton may look to bolster their attacking options depending on departures.

And with Andros Townsend ruled out for the first half of the season, a right-winger may be on the shopping list.

Who has already left Everton?

Everton are still to officially release their retained list.

However, Cenk Tosun has confirmed he is leaving the club after a forgettable four-and-a-half-year spell.

The striker joined the Toffees for £27 million from Besiktas in January 2018 but managed just 11 goals in 61 games.

Gylfi Sigurdson was unavailable all season and will depart at the end of his contract.

Fabian Delph, Jonjoe Kenny and Andy Lonergan also see their respective deals culminate.

Who could leave Everton?

Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have been linked with Newcastle United.

All eyes are on whether the Toffees can retain their prized assets given their precarious financial situation.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the two players who would likely attract the most interest.

Richarlison scored 11 goals in 33 games last term and is a regular for Brazil.

The forward has admitted he’s already discussed his future with Lampard and will make a decision this month.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, missed large chunks of the campaign due to injury.

However, Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move.

Lampard may also seek to free up some funds by offloading some of the higher earners in his squad.

Yerry Mina played just 13 times in the most recent Premier League season. He’s a reported target for Marseille.

Andre Gomes is also said to be allowed to exit Goodison, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is another who could be sold to raise funds.