The three Everton players who could return for Aston Villa clash

Everton team news ahead of Aston Villa match in the Premier League.

Everton travel to Aston Villa today aiming for a first win of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees raised the curtain to the 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend.

But Frank Lampard won't be too disheartened by the loss. Bar a Jorginho penalty in first-half stoppage-time, Everton would have picked up a deserved result.

The Blues recruited Conor Coady (loan) and Amadou Onana from Wolves and Lille respectively earlier this week.

And although they'll be without Ben Godfrey (fractured leg) and Yerry Mina (ankle) after they suffered injuries against Chelsea, Lampard could welcome back three senior players.

Salomon Rondon was forced to serve the final game of a three-match suspension in the Chelsea reverse for a sending off against Brentford last season.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin absent with a knee injury, he could lead the line.

Seamus Coleman didn't feature once in pre-season after undergoing an operation in the summer.

The Everton captain featured for the under-21s against Blackburn Rovers last week to get much-needed minutes under the belt.

Meanwhile, Lampard revealed before the Chelsea game that Tom Davies was expected to return to training this week.