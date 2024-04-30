Everton pair Vitalii Mykolenko, right, and Amadou Onana. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko is unlikely to feature in the final three games of the season, according to reports.

The left-back suffered an ankle injury in the Toffees' 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. He landed awkwardly in the first half, with manager Sean Dyche admitting Mykolenko's issue was worse than hoped.

As a result, the 24-year-old was absent for last Saturday's 1-0 win against Brentford which secured Everton's Premier League status. The Blues still have fixtures against Luton Town, Sheffield United and Arsenal remaining.

But Ukrainian outlet Sport suggests that Mykolenko could be on the sidelines for six weeks. It is reported that Everton's doctors recommended the defender to have surgery. But with Ukraine competing in the European Championships this summer, he's opted against it.

Medical staff from the country's national team have said he could be back playing in six weeks. It is said Mykolenko is due for another meeting with doctors in London about whether he can play in the Euros.

Mykolenko has bene a key player for Dyche’s side this term, making 34 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.

