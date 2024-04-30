Third Everton player could miss rest of the season as club doctors 'recommend' surgery
Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko is unlikely to feature in the final three games of the season, according to reports.
The left-back suffered an ankle injury in the Toffees' 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. He landed awkwardly in the first half, with manager Sean Dyche admitting Mykolenko's issue was worse than hoped.
As a result, the 24-year-old was absent for last Saturday's 1-0 win against Brentford which secured Everton's Premier League status. The Blues still have fixtures against Luton Town, Sheffield United and Arsenal remaining.
But Ukrainian outlet Sport suggests that Mykolenko could be on the sidelines for six weeks. It is reported that Everton's doctors recommended the defender to have surgery. But with Ukraine competing in the European Championships this summer, he's opted against it.
Medical staff from the country's national team have said he could be back playing in six weeks. It is said Mykolenko is due for another meeting with doctors in London about whether he can play in the Euros.
Mykolenko has bene a key player for Dyche’s side this term, making 34 appearances and scoring two goals in all competitions.
Everton already have Nathan Patterson unavailable for the remainder of the season after he had an operation for a hamstring issue earlier this month. It is also unlikely that Dele will make another outing for the Blues. He has not made an appearance all campaign and works his way back from a groin issue.
