The 2021-22 season proved to be a rollercoaster of a ride for Everton.
It was a campaign that initially started brightly before results jettisoned - and led to the Toffees being embroiled in a Premier League relegation scrap.
Frank Lampard achieved what he was tasked with after taking over the Goodison Park hot seat from Rafa Benitez in January, though.
That was to ensure Everton remained in the top flight.
A 16th-place finish was well below what is expected from fans, however. Now Lampard must build on his promising early work and ensure the Blues finish much higher in the upcoming season.
How Everton will fare will be dictated significantly by the summer transfer window. Indeed, it’s set to be intriguing.
Plenty of names have already been linked with a move to Merseyside. All won’t join, of course.
But if some of the players Lampard is reportedly chasing do arrive, here’s how Everton could line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.