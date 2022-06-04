Everton have been linked with a swathe of players as Frank Lampard plans for the 2022-23 season.

The 2021-22 season proved to be a rollercoaster of a ride for Everton.

It was a campaign that initially started brightly before results jettisoned - and led to the Toffees being embroiled in a Premier League relegation scrap.

Frank Lampard achieved what he was tasked with after taking over the Goodison Park hot seat from Rafa Benitez in January, though.

That was to ensure Everton remained in the top flight.

A 16th-place finish was well below what is expected from fans, however. Now Lampard must build on his promising early work and ensure the Blues finish much higher in the upcoming season.

How Everton will fare will be dictated significantly by the summer transfer window. Indeed, it’s set to be intriguing.

Plenty of names have already been linked with a move to Merseyside. All won’t join, of course.

But if some of the players Lampard is reportedly chasing do arrive, here’s how Everton could line-up on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Voted Player of the Season for 2021-22 and remains England No.1. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman Lampard has huge respect for the Everton skipper. Nathan Patterson is also an option after his arrival in January but Coleman’s leadership and experience are invaluable. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

3. CB - James Tarkowski Heavily linked with a switch to Everton. Expected to leave Burnley after their relegation from the Premier League, with his contract expiring at the end of the month. Tarkowski’s potential arrival could also the Toffees can look to cash in on Yerry Mina due to his injury problems. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Had his problems in the 2021-22 season but is a top defender and Lampard is a big fan. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images