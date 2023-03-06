The Everton defender and his manager are adamant they should have had a second penalty in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on the decision not give Everton a potentially match-winning penalty for an incident involving Seamus Coleman over the weekend.

The Toffees were held to a 2-2 draw at the City Ground as Nottingham Forest pegged the visitors back on two occasions. A brace from Brennan Johnson denied them a first win on the road for well over six months.

Having gone ahead early through a Demarai Gray penalty, which was correctly given by the referee after a brief VAR check, their second penalty shout was far more devisive, as Coleman tangled with Jack Colback in the box.

Speaking on Ref Watch on Sky Sports, former top-flight referee Gallagher said it was an incredibly close call.

“This going to divide people. I think this is actually not a penalty,” he said. “I think Coleman catches Colback’s foot as he is about to shoot. And that is what throws him off balance.

“It wasn’t an outstretched foot from Colback. The McNeil one was a tackle.

“It is what it is. I spoke to loads of people who thought it was a penalty. When it’s such a tough, tough call, then VAR won’t get involved.”

His verdict was certainly different that of Everton boss Sean Dyche, who claimed he doesn’t know what a penalty looks like anymore after his side failed to get the decision.

“Amazed we didn’t get a second penalty, but I don’t know what’s a penalty any more.

“You touch them on the shoulder and they go down and it is a penalty. Seamus clearly gets there, their lad puts his foot in front of him, kicks the back of his foot, but apparently that’s not [a penalty].

“If you are on goal and you are going to shoot and the defender puts his foot in front of yours and you kick it, I’m telling you that is a penalty.”