THIS is what Sean Dyche said to Burnley at half-time to inspire Everton comeback

Everton lost 3-2 to Premier League relegation rivals Burnley.

Burnley's English manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on April 6, 2022.

Sean Dyche admitted that he told his Burnley troops to 'play on' Everton's woeful away record during his half-time team talk.

The Toffees suffered a 3-2 loss at Turf Moor as Premier League relegation fears cranked up markedly.

Frank Lampard's side went into the interval 2-1 ahead courtesy of two Richarlison penalties, having fought from a goal behind.

Yet Everton would let their advantage slip and go on to suffer a staggering 11th defeat on the road this season.

Jay Rodriguez and a late Maxwel Cornet were on target for the Clarets to move within a point of 17th-placed Everton.

Dyche revealed he knew the Blues were vulnerable - and told Burnley to take advantage.

The Clarets boss said: “I’ve been down there, I know what it’s like and every season there have been tough patches for us.

Maxwel Cornet celebrates Burnley’s late winner against Everton. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“It’s hard to explain, but sometimes you sense that a team might have lost how to win a game.

“I told them we’ve got to play on that mentality – we do it by playing forward with better quality and being more aggressive in our play.

“I said to them at half time, ‘I’m not sure these know how to win a game, away from home particularly’.

“Our passing and trying to get into the front areas of the pitch wasn’t glorious but there were patches and enough patches where we found three goals and I’m pleased with that.

“I think they had taken six points from 42 away from home before this game and conceded 49 over the season so far, so we felt there might be that edge that we could attack them maybe, possibly more freely.

“I don’t think it was free-flowing, but we had moments that counted, of course, and I reminded them of that at half-time.”

‘A test of belief’

RELEGATION WORRIES: For Everton and Frank Lampard. Picture: Getty Images.

Lampard suffered a seventh Premier League defeat in nine matches since taking over from Rafa Benitez as manger in January.

He felt Everton should have at least picked up a point at Burnley.

Lampard said: “I think all the teams around us in the table have similar issues, whether it’s home or away.

“You don’t win enough football matches. Burnley have been the same. So that’s just a reality of where we are - and the way we get out of it is by working.

“Everything’s challenging, no matter this result.

“The challenge is to stay in the league, we’ve got nine games to do it, 27 points. We lost points that we should have gained because it wasn’t a game to lose for us.

"The effort is there and the belief will always be tested.

“We were in a position here to go and win - or not lose for sure. And then you lose, of course it's a test of belief for everybody.

"That's my job to have to bring that back. We've got a game on Saturday morning [against Manchester United], but at the same time the effort is there. You could see the players' disappointment at the end.