Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur injury news ahead of the clash against Everton in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank has revealed that two key Tottenham Hotspur players need further assessment ahead of their clash against Everton.

The Toffees welcome Spurs to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday (16.30 BST). Everton are unbeaten at their new ground and although they were beaten 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend, David Moyes’ troops will fancy their chances of getting a result against Tottenham.

The North London side, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in their previous game, are in Champions League action against AS Monaco tonight. However, they head into the encounter without Cristian Romero. The centre-back was due to start against Villa but suffered an adductor issue in the warm-up and his problem is still being assessed.

Tottenham boss Frank said: “It’s an adductor strain. We will assess it more this week before we come with any time frame. Obviously he’s a very important player for us and for me it’s just doing a job, defending first and foremost and trying to replace him as best I can. I think it was an OK game, unfortunately we didn’t get the result we wanted to, but the aim is to win here tomorrow.””

Romero has endured several fitness problems in recent seasons but Frank insists he is not concerned. “I don’t think so,” added Frank. “For me, it is an adductor strain. We will assess him this week and then we’ll know more.”

Tottenham also head into the Monaco game without Destiny Udogie. The full-back was missing against Villa, having sustained a knee problem while representing Italy during the international break.

Frank said: “The latest is that we got that knee irritation after international duty that we are assessing and working very hard to get on top of. We will know more probably day by day or next week.”

Should Romero and Udogie be absent, Tottenham will have depleted defensive options against Everton. Spurs have confirmed that the versatile Ben Davies is out for several weeks with a hamstring injury while Radu Dragusin is still recovering from an ACL injury and summer signing Kota Takai is sidelined.

They also have confirms in the final third with James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski (both knee) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) absent as well as midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Everton, meanwhile, will continue to be without Jarrad Branthwaite for a prolonged period. The centre-half has yet to play this season because of a hamstring injury. Complications in his recovery meant that Branthwaite underwent surgery earlier this week.

Nathan Patterson was the only other senior player who missed the Man City loss because of injury. Jack Grealish was ineligible to face his parent club but will return to the squad.