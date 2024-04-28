Luton manager Thomas Frank. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank felt that Brentford deserved a goalless stalemate as they suffered defeat at the hands of Everton.

The Toffees’ 1-0 win at Goodison Park secured Premier League survival with three games remaining this season. Idrissa Gana Gueye netted the only goal of the game on the hour mark in a largely uneventful affair.

But Sean Dyche’s side secured a third successive triumph in seven days to move 11 points clear of Luton Town and avoid the drop - despite being deducted eight points for financial breaches.

Brentford are also safe from demotion and are now preparing for a third straight year in the top flight. And while that has pleased Frank, he was ‘irritated’ that the Bees lost a ‘boring’ encounter.

“Very even game, I think,” said Brentford boss Frank. “Two teams cancelling each other out throughout. Quite boring, actually.

“A game where one of the teams had to take that one moment. We had the big chance with Ivan, probably the biggest chance of the game at 0-0. We knew they wer every good at set-pieces, we were completely on top of that and gave nothing away on top of the goal. That was the second phase and unfortunately it dropped [to Gueye].

