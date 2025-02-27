Everton extended their unbeaten Premier League streak to seven games with a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Thomas Frank believes that Brentford were good value for a share of the spoils against Everton.

The Toffees took their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches as they earned a 1-1 draw in West London. In an entertaining Gtec Community Stadium content, the home side took the lead when Everton failed to clear a long throw-in and Yoane Wissa headed home in first-half stoppage-time.

But David Moyes’ troops created plenty of chances during the game and got their reward in the 77th minute when Jake O’Brien headed home his first goal for the club.

And while Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken was man of the match, which underlines that Everton had their opportunities, Frank feels a stalemate was fair.

What’s been said

“As always, there were many good things, but also some things we could have done better," the Bees boss said. “I felt that our performances are quite consistent: we are in that bracket of not too bad, quite good, but not top. A lot of the time, that could have given us three points today.

“The performance was not through the roof, we probably lacked the last edge to go 2-0 up; if we had done that, we win the game. That said, Mark Flekken makes three unbelievable saves. He first gave us the opportunity to win the game with the first two saves, and then he made sure we got a point in the end. A draw was probably fair.”

Trio praised

Everton are now 15 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. When Moyes returned as Goodison Park manager, replacing Sean Dyche, the Blues sat just a point above the drop zone.

Moyes has managed to get the best out of Beto, who had scored five goals in four games but spurned three big opportunities against Brentford. Frank has been impressed with Beto, along with O’Brien and James Garner since Moyes’ arrival.

Frank said: “I think it’s tweaks, small tweaks. Not too much different to before but small tweaks. A little bit in the personnel for various reasons but I think Garner in the there has done very well, O'Brien scored today has done very well, Beto has done very well.

“I know it sounds crazy because he had three one-on-ones but we controlled him in all phases of the open play. The last one I give them credit, the first one Ethan slips and my centre-backs don't look great on the second one. So tweaks and how they do it.