Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton manager Russell Martin has spoken of his regret to play Mason Holgate so soon after his loan arrival.

The defender completed a temporary exit from Everton in the summer transfer window. Holgate made just nine appearances for the Toffees last season while he was behind James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey in the pecking order at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the 26-year-old endured a nightmare debut for Southampton as they were thrashed 5-0 by Sunderland last weekend. Martin, speaking to the Southern Daily Echo, thought that Holgate would be able to handle the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light given he experience but admitted the decision was the wrong one.

“It’s my fault for playing Mason so early, he’s only been here for a week,” said Martin. “I actually thought he would handle the atmosphere a lot better than some of the other options we had there.