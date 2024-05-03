Everton make the trip to Luton Town in the Premier League with the pressure off them.
The Toffees have secured their safety in the top flight with three matches remaining - despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.
It’s a fine achievement for Sean Dyche and his side. After dogfights to stay up in the previous two campaigns, supporters can head to Luton in buoyant mood not fretting over the need of three points.
Still, Dyche has insisted that the Blues will be aiming for a victory at Kenilworth Road. Everton want to end the season with momentum and finish as high up the table as possible.
However, the Goodison Park boss could make changes to his team and hand rests to some of his players. Meanwhile, strike duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto are expected to again be available so Dyche will have a decision to make there.
With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Luton.
