Three Everton players ruled out of Arsenal clash - and two defenders doubtful

Everton team news ahead of the clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Sean Dyche has provided an injury update ahead of Everton’s clash against Arsenal today (12.30 GMT).

The newly-appointed manager prepares for his first match in charge of the Toffees - and it couldn’t be much more difficult.

Everton languish in 19th and two points adrift of Premier League safety while the Gunners are running away with the title. They sit five points above second-placed Manchester City in a bid to claim the crown for the first time since 2004.

Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend (both knee) remained unavailable as they continue their respective comebacks.

Dyche has admitted that James Garer (back) will still be absent. Michael Keane (knee) is trying to get himself into attention, while Ben Godfrey is also edging closer.

The Everton manager said: “Ben Godfrey is closer. Michael Keane is getting fitter and trying. Garner is going to be a little bit yet.”

