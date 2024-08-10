Three Everton players to miss AS Roma friendly - and four more doubtful

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team news ahead of the pre-season friendly against AS Roma.

Everton play their final pre-season game of the summer when they face AS Roma at Goodison Park today (17.00 BST).

The Toffees have one final dress rehearsal before their 2024-25 Premier League campaign starts against Brighton & Hove Albion next week. And it will also be the final friendly that Goodison hosts, with Everton preparing for their last campaign at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their new stadium next year.

Sean Dyche is unlikely to be unsentimental, though. The Everton boss will want to see a decent performance from his troops to ensure they’ve in peak condition heading into the season. However, despite the Brighton game being on the horizon, the Blues have had some injury issues - and several could again be absent for the visitor of Serie A side Roma.

Certain to miss the game, as well as the start of the campaign, is Youssef Chermiti. The striker suffered a foot injury in training that required surgery. Chermiti had looked sharp over the summer, bagging a double in a 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers, but faces a period on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson continues his rehab from a hamstring problem suffered in April that needed an operation. Youngster Stanley Mills thrived on loan at Oxford United last term before suffering a knee issue in January and he is still to make a return to training.

Evertonians will be desperately hoping that Jarrad Branthwaite can be back for Brighton. The centre-back enjoyed a marvellous 2023-24, which saw him break into England’s senior set-up. In addition, Branthwaite has been targeted by Manchester United but the Toffees have turned down two bids. The 22-year-old had minor groin surgery earlier this summer and is still to feature.

James Garner was absent from last weekend’s 3-0 win at Preston North End because of a calf problem. Dyche wasn’t overly concerned about the midfielder’s fitness but much will depend on his recovery.

It will also be intriguing to see whether Dele Alli finally makes a playing return. The former Tottenham man is out of contract after his Blues deal expired in June. Dele hasn’t played a game since April 2023 while on loan at Besiktas but Everton have brought him back to L4 to get fit with a view to potentially winning fresh terms if he proves himself.

Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure missed the Preston triumph but feature in the 6-0 win over Motherwell behind-closed-doors earlier this week. However, Michael Keane missed the game with a knock.

Jordan Pickford will play in his first game of the summer, having arrived back in training earlier this week. The goalkeeper was given a belated break after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024.

Everton fans who have not followed the friendly fixtures on the road will get a chance to see new signings Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom for the first time.