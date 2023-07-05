Everton are set to reassemble for pre-season ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Everton’s Finch Farm training ground. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton are set to return for pre-season training tomorrow.

Sean Dyche's side reassemble at Finch Farm as plans for the 2023-24 season get underway.

After battling Premier League relegation in the past two campaigns, Dyche's chief remit will again be to ensure that the Toffees again avoid the drop. It is paramount that Everton are in the Premier League when they move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, which is due to be ready in the final months of 2024.

Yet as things stand, the Blues' squad is significantly thinner than it was following the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of last term.

Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend were released at the end of their respective contracts while Asmir Begovic and Tom Davies turned down new deals. Meanwhile, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre returned to Wolves and Sporting Lisbon at the end of their respective loan deals.

Granted, returning loanees such as Dele Alli, Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are set to be back - although each of the trio have uncertain futures at Goodison Park. Youngsters such as Tom Cannon and Lewis Warrington, who impressed when garnering first-team experience at Preston and Fleetwood, will also be hoping to catch the eye.

But on the opening day of pre-season, there will be three players who could well be in Dyche's plans for the upcoming campaign that won't be present.

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite are currently hoping they can help England under-21s to glory in the European Championships. The Three Lions are into the semi-finals and face Israel tonight (17.00 BST).

Garner has featured in all four games for the young Lions so far. He’s been deployed in a right-back role despite being a centre-midfielder by trade. Garner played 17 times in his maiden campaign at Goodison Park after his arrival from Manchester United last summer - and established himself in Dyche’s side at the business end of the season.

Branthwaite, meanwhile, has made one outing for England in the tournament. The centre-back enjoyed a highly enjoyable season on loan at PSV Eindhoven in 2022-23. He played 37 times and scored four goals as PSV finished second in the Eredivisie and claimed the Dutch Cup.

Meanwhile, Demarai Gray is playing a prominent role as Jamaica go in pursuit of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The winger opted to switch allegiances from England to the Reggae Boyz, who are into the quarter-finals of the competition and face Guatemala on Sunday. Gray has netted one goal in three games so far.

