Everton’s games against Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolves have all been confirmed to be shown on TV.

Everton’s opening 2022-23 Premier League fixture has been selected for live broadcast.

The Toffees bring the curtain up on their campaign against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday 6 August.

Kick-off is at 17.30 BST - which means it will be shown on Sky Sports.

Unsurprisingly, the game has been picked to be beamed across the globe given Everton boss Frank Lampard’s connections to Chelsea.

Lampard spent the majority of his playing career at Stamford Bridge and won every trophy possible.

He also had an 18-month stint managing the London outfit before he was sacked in January 2021.

Lampard is preparing to embark on his first full season as Everton boss.

He took the Goodison Park hot seat in January and guided the Blues to Premier League safety.

Meanwhile, Everton will have two games broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.