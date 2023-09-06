Amadou Onana has been speaking about his future at Everton.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Amadou Onana has insisted that he's 'fully focused' on Everton after being linked with a summer departure.

The midfielder joined the Toffees from Lille just more than a year for a fee that could reach £33 million. In his maiden season at Goodison Park, he made a total of 35 appearances and scored one goal as Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

During the summer transfer window, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were all reported suitors for Onana, who has four years remaining on his current Blues deal.

Onana, 22, was speaking to the media while away on international duty with Belgium and insists he is being 'patient' about his next potential step in his career, having also already represented Hoffenheim and Hamburger SV.

Via Le Soir, Onana said: "It's never a missed opportunity. “Football is all about timing. You have to know how to seize opportunities when they present themselves. I had changed clubs every summer transfer window in recent seasons, but sometimes you have to know how to slow down and be patient. Now I am fully focused on my task with Everton.”