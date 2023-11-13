'To be fair' - Sean Dyche reveals why Amadou Onana was subbed at half-time in Everton's victory
Everton earned a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Sean Dyche revealed that Amadou Onana’s ongoing calf injury is why he came off at half-time in Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace - although the change inspired the match-winning contribution.
Onana was restored to the Toffees’ line-up at Selhurst Park, having been omitted from the 1-1 draw against Brighton because of his issue. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s performance earned rave reviews in the Seagulls stalemate yet he was named on the bench against Palace.
With the game locked at 1-1 at half-time in south London, with Vitalii Mykolenko’s header cancelled out by Eberechi Eze’s penalty, Onana was brought off in the place of Gueye. And it was the Senegal international who netted the 86th minute when he played a one-two with Abdoulaye Doucoure - who had already scored Everton’s second goal - and slid home.
Speaking on why Gueye was on the bench and the reason for Onana’s withdrawal, Blues manager Dyche said at his post-match press conference: “I know what a good player he is. He was unfortunate not to start but I think Ama had earned the right with his form in the performances before that and then coming out for just one game.
“Ama’s been struggling a bit with his calf, to be fair, and that was the reason for the change but I think Gana with his professionalism was outstanding. The way he’s gone about it today, it’s a brilliant bit of play and a fantastic touch. With the details and the nuances of football, fans sometimes don’t see the touch across the defender but it’s a fantastic touch in a tight area of the box and the finish is sublime.”