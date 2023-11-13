Sean Dyche revealed that Amadou Onana’s ongoing calf injury is why he came off at half-time in Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace - although the change inspired the match-winning contribution.

Onana was restored to the Toffees’ line-up at Selhurst Park, having been omitted from the 1-1 draw against Brighton because of his issue. Idrissa Gana Gueye’s performance earned rave reviews in the Seagulls stalemate yet he was named on the bench against Palace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the game locked at 1-1 at half-time in south London, with Vitalii Mykolenko’s header cancelled out by Eberechi Eze’s penalty, Onana was brought off in the place of Gueye. And it was the Senegal international who netted the 86th minute when he played a one-two with Abdoulaye Doucoure - who had already scored Everton’s second goal - and slid home.

Speaking on why Gueye was on the bench and the reason for Onana’s withdrawal, Blues manager Dyche said at his post-match press conference: “I know what a good player he is. He was unfortunate not to start but I think Ama had earned the right with his form in the performances before that and then coming out for just one game.