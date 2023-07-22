Tom Cannon spent last season on loan at Preston North End and has been linked to Sunderland.

Tom Cannon is absent for both Everton friendlies this afternoon.

The striker does not feature against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium nor for a Blues XI as they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

However, Cannon has been spotted at Preston North End. Dave Seddon, former Preston reporter for our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post, has uploaded a picture of Cannon posing for a photograph outside of Deepdale before the Lilywhites’ game against Aberdeen.

The Everton academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club, scoring eight goals in 21 games. The Lilywhites have made it no securet that they would like Cannon to return for the upcoming campaign.

Manager Ryan Lowe said earlier this week via Lancs Live: "It's not fair to speak about TC at the moment because he's not our player. Everyone knows how we feel about TC and he knows, but ultimately he's Everton's player. When we are given the nod - if we are - to be able to do something then we'll obviously look to do it.