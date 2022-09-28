Duggan has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Manchester City and more

Everton and Lionesses star Toni Duggan has announced that she is pregnant, just hours after her side’s 3-0 win at fierce rivals Liverpool.

Despite not featuring for the Lionesses since 2020, the 31-year-old has not yet retired from international football and still has aspirations to once again play for England.

Writing on Instagram, Duggan announced her pregnancy, alongside a scan photo, mesh shoes and a ‘coming soon’ baby top.

“Exciting news! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby,” she said.

“Wow, it feels so surreal, we can’t wait to meet our little one.”

Her club, Everton, also released a statement regarding her pregnancy. They said: “Everton forward Toni Duggan has confirmed the happy news that she is pregnant.

“Toni, who returned to the Blues last summer after beginning her career with the Club, will be supported by Everton’s medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training.

“However, she will not feature in fixtures for the remainder of the 2022/23 season as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

“Everyone at Everton sends her warm congratulations ahead of the new addition to the Blues family.”

Who is Toni Duggan?

Toni Duggan is a 31-year-old footballer who currently plays for Everton.

She began her career as a professional footballer back in 2007, scoring the winning extra–time goal against Watford Ladies to put Everton into that season’s FA Women’s Premier League Cup final.

She was also named FA Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2009, the England Women’s Under-23 Player of the Year in 2012 and the North West Female Player of the Year in 2013.

After six years and 40 appearances for Everton, she announced her departure to Manchester City in 2013.

After three years in Manchester, Duggan moved to Barcelona in 2017, becoming the first Brit to play for the Spanish giants since Gary Lineker.

Duggan left Barcelona in 2019 after 51 appearances, moving to the capital of Spain, Madrid.

She spent a further two years in the capital before returning to her first club, Everton in 2021.

