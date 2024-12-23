Tottenham Hotspur 'frontrunners' to sign former Everton player who only left in the summer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ben Godfrey has been linked with a Premier League return - just months after leaving Everton.
The defender left the Blues in the summer transfer window to join Serie A side Atalanta. Godfrey was down the pecking order at Goodison Park, with Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski the preferred centre-back duo.
Last season, the ex-Norwich City man made only 16 appearances for Sean Dyche’s side. With a year left on his contract, Everton banked a fee of £10 million for Godfrey.
However, he has been a bit-part player since joining Atalanta. He has made just five appearances in all competitions as La Dea sit at the summit of the Serie A table.
Football Insider reports that there is a ‘growing belief’ that Godfrey could return to England in January on loan. Nottingham Forest and Wolves have previously been linked with his services. However, it is suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the former England international.
Spurs currently have centre-half duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero sidelined through injury. During their 6-3 loss to Liverpool yesterday, 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray was forced to operate in defence along with Radu Dragusin. It is claimed that Ange Postecoglou’s side are the ‘frontrunners’ to land Godfrey on a temporary basis for the remainder of the campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.