Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton have an exciting week ahead of them.

Confidence is high in the Goodison Park camp after they recorded a fourth successive Premier League victory. A 2-0 win at Burnley means that the Toffees' 10-point deduction for a breach of financial rules has now been completely wiped - and they are seven points above the relegation zone. Now Everton turn their attention to Fulham in the Carabao Cup quarter-final. The Blues can see a Wembley appearance on the horizon although Sean Dyche will no doubt keep his troops grounded.

Then Everton's final game before Christmas comes when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (15.00 GMT). After hitting a wobble, Spurs have got back on track with back-to-back triumphs, having earned a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest last Friday. Former Toffees favourite Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski were on target for the Londoners, who sit fifth in the table.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Spurs were hit by a double blow at the City Ground. Yves Bissouma was sent off in the 70th minute for a high challenge on Forest's Ryan Yates. The midfielder must serve a four-match ban, having been given a red card already this season. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said: "Well, it's an issue but it's not so much discipline. Tonight - like I say I haven't seen a slowed down version - but it's just a desperate lunge more than anything malicious. "The guys are having to adapt to learn to play our football without crossing a line but I loved the commitment they showed. Unfortunately, we paid a price because it's not just this game, he obviously misses a big chunk of football but it is what it is."

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie will also be forced to sit out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium encounter. The full-back earned his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Forest and has to serve a one-game suspension.