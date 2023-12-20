Spurs and Everton injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Everton aim to quickly forget about crashing out of the Carabao Cup when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Toffees suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 penalty shootout loss to Fulham in the quarter-finals of the competition, having battled to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. And while there will be disappointment in the Goodison Park camp, Sean Dyche was still encouraged by the signs his troops showed in the tie.

Everton have been in magnificent form in the Premier League recently. They have won their previous four games, most recently a 2-0 triumph at Burnley, and are now seven points above the relegation zone - despite being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules. Had it not been for the punishment, the Blues would be 10th.

Certainly, Dyche's men head to Tottenham with plenty of confidence behind them. Yet they face a Spurs side who have got over a wobble and have been victorious in their past two games - most recently a 2-0 success at Nottingham Forest.

Both sides have injury issues heading into the encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Here's a look at the early injury news.

Tottenham vs Everton team news.

2 . Seamus Coleman - doubt The Everton captain returned from a seven-month lay-off against Newcastle earlier this month. He's missed the past three games after suffering an issue in that game.

3 . Ashley Young - doubt Limped off in a 2-0 win over earlier this month Chelsea with a suspected hamstring injury and has been absent for the past two games.