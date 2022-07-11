Tottenham make big Harry Winks pre-season decision amid Everton transfer links

Everton are reportedly interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks during the summer transfer window.

Harry Winks has been omitted from Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season tour.

The midfielder is one of four senior players not included in Spurs' squad jetting off to South Korea - along with Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

It's seemingly a big message that Winks is surplus to requirements as Antonio Conte plots his first full season in charge.

The England international did not start any of Tottenham's final 13 games of last season.

Spurs have already signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a fee of £25 million this summer which has pushed Winks further down the pecking order.

Everton have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

Frank Lampard looks likely to bolster his midfield options after the release of Fabian Delph along with Donny van de Beek heading back to Manchester United after his loan spell.