Everton team news ahead of their clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Idrissa Gueye and James Garner are available for Everton’s Merseyside derby clash against Liverpool.

The Toffees signed both midfielders - from PSG and Manchester United - on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gueye returns to Goodison three years after leaving for the French side. He’s signed a contract until 2024.

Garner, meanwhile, joined from Man Utd for a fee of up to £15 million and penned a four-year deal.

Everton welcome bitter rivals Liverpool in the 241st Merseyside derby.

And both new signings could be in the squad.

Lampard said: “Gana Gueye is a player for the now. In terms of the quality as a number-six/ number-eight role for PSG, he gives me great experience and is a different type of profile of player we’ve got.

“With James Garner, on the flip of the strategy of a young player. Lots of energy, lots of quality and will improve with us and improve us. It’s a good example of us trying to move forward in a sensible direction.

“Gana Gueye will be in the squad.

“They’ll probably be in and around that and whether they’ll start is a question mark. They’ll be in an around it and we’ll get them up to speed quickly.”

Meanwhile, Neal Maupay is also in line to make his Everton debut.

The striker signed for the Blues from Brighton last week.

However, he could not play in draws against Brentford and Leeds United because of Premier League registration rules.

On Maupay, Lampard said: “He will be in the squad, for sure. With Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] being out, he’s come straight into consideration.

“The other lads have done very well up there. We’ve looked mobile and given teams a lot of problems - in the second half at Leeds we could have scored two or three goals.

“I’ll consider all those things but it’s great to have Neal.”

In addition, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return to training next week.