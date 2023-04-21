Ruben Vinagre’s season for Everton appears to be over.

The left-back has suffered an injury that will keep him out ‘for some time’ according to manager Sean Dyche. It means that Vinagre is highly doubtful to feature again for the Toffees.

The 24-year-old moved to Goodison Park on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window. However, he’s been firmly down the pecking order and made just four appearances. Two of those have been substitute outings in the Premier League - totalling 24 minutes - while he made a pair of starts in the Carabao Cup.

But after missing the 3-1 loss to Fulham last weekend, Dyche has admitted Vinagre may have to undergo surgery. The Everton boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace, said: “He’s got an injury and unfortunately it’s going to keep him out for some time. He may need surgery, we’re not sure yet, he’s seeing the specialist so that decision will be made pretty imminently I think.”

Dyche also could not confirm at his pre-Fulham press conference if Andros Townsend would play again this term.

The winger has been on the sidelines for more than a year after suffering a devastating ACL injury in a FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace in March 2022. Townsend registered seven goals and four assists in 27 outings last term.

Dyche said: “It was a serious knee injury. He’s had his ups and downs, but he seems to be in a better place with his injury and how that’s going. We’ve just got to monitor it as the weeks go by. You can’t force these things, it just takes time. His body will adapt but it will take time. We’re working with him, the medical team are working with him and he’s working very hard himself.”