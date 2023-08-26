Everton fell to another disappointing defeat as a late Wolves strike stole all three points in a frustrating game at Goodison Park.

An 87th minute goal from Sasa Kalajdzic was enough to secure all three points, but the Toffees will rue a number of chances once again, as they sit rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Everton started nervously but grew into the game but in the 14th minute, Arnaut Danjuma was sent clean through by Amadou Onana, but his shot was saved onto the post by Jose Sa, in what was a guilt-edge chance for the home side to take the lead.

All of the big chances fell to Everton in the first half, as Wolves offered very little.

The second half began with Everton in the ascendancy, as a corner in the 53rd minute brought a couple of chances in the area, as Jarrad Brathwaite’s header was well saved by Sa - he then bumped into the Wolves keeper and was awarded a somewhat harsh yellow card.

Wolves then had a goal ruled out for offside in the 57th minute, after Fabio Silva turned in from a cross, but luckily the flag went up. A few minutes later Silva was in again, after a mix-up at the back, as Everton rode their luck as he fired wide.

New signing Youssef Chermiti made his debut off the bench, as fans got their first glimpse of the £15m signing in the 66th minute as Lewis Dobbin made way after a bright performance.

Everton had the ball in the back of the net in the 78th minute, but Doucoure’s goal was ruled out for offisde after a VAR check.

There was late drama as Wolves took the lead to silence Goodison Park, as a Pedro Neto cross was met by Kalajdzic to give them the lead in the 87th minute.

The defeat leaves Everton with three defeats after three games and without a goal in a game that certainly mirrors the opening day defeat to Fulham.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Jordan Pickford - 6/10 Made a brilliant save in the second half at 0-0, but couldn’t do anything about the goal.

2 . Nathan Patterson - 7/10 One of Patterson’s best games in an Everton shirt, he was unlucky not to record a few assists after some brilliant crosses, but he certainly should have done better with a first-half chance.

3 . James Tarkowski - 6/10 A decent performance from Dyche’s ever-present at the back but Fabio Silva still had some moments of joy against him.