Unai Emery make Goodison Park and Everton fans claim ahead of Aston Villa clash
Everton prepare to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Unai Emery admitted that it will be 'very difficult' for Aston Villa to claim victory against Everton at Goodison Park.
The Toffees return to Premier League action when they host this season's surprise package Villa this afternoon (14.00 GMT). Everton languish above the relegation zone only on goal difference, having been hit with a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules, and have failed to win in their past five games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Villa, meanwhile, have shocked most so far. They have a chance to go level with leaders Liverpool if they are triumphant on Merseyside.
Everton lost 4-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season before earning a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Villa Park. Now the two sides will do battle for a third time and Emery knows the visitors are in for a stern test.
The Villa boss told reporters: “They are progressively getting better and playing being very competitive. With their issue with the points [deduction], they are playing well and being very competitive in each match.
“It’s very difficult to beat them in their stadium with their fans. We respect them a lot. We have some injured players and they have some injured players as well. They’re going to be very competitive at home and we’re going to prepare the match respecting them a lot.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“They are a team that when we analyse them and their data, they shoot a lot, they cross a lot and they get a lot of corners offensively. Sometimes they are playing in combinations, sometimes with long balls, winning second action and getting a lot of players in the opponent’s box. I’m expecting it.
“It will be difficult. We have to defend strongly, we have to control with our positioning on the pitch with our players and try to impose our style, idea and gameplan. We have to compete. Competing on Sunday means adapting to them. They are going to play pressing us a lot and demanding a lot from us defensively.”