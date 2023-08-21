Unai Emery reckons that Aston Villa’s ability to avoid Everton’s threat on the transition was a significant factor behind his side’s comprehensive victory.

Villa ran out 4-0 winners over the Toffees on Sunday afternoon. Sean Dyche admitted that his Everton side were deservedly beaten, with John McGinn, Douglas Luiz (penalty), Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran on target for the home side at Villa Park.

Everton barely threatened Villa throughout the clash and are without a point in their opening two games of the 2023-24 season. Villa picked up their first win after a 5-1 loss to Newcastle United on an opening day. On the game, Villa head coach Emery said: "Always when we win we are happy and at the end, we can analyse deeply how we did it. Today was a very good impact with our supporters at home, the atmosphere they made here. We connected with them, they connected with us and today I want to especially mention this victory for Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings because, of course, we were remembering them before the match and bringing this victory for them.

"Then, trying to continue, trying to play here imposing our ideas and our style, trying to avoid their power and their transitions, we did it. Then, slowly, slowly, progressively, we imposed our position on the pitch, trying to score. We did it and we kept our balance very good in the 90 minutes. We are trying to be demanding to improve and there are some things we didn’t do like I want, but the result and the three points, and of course, after Newcastle, this impact was important."

"Last week in Newcastle it didn't work and each match is different. We have to try to keep balance playing at home and away. Last season we started last season away strong and at home not so much, then we changed completely and we were good at home and away we were more weak. Now we have started the same way.