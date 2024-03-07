'Unlikely' - Sean Dyche provides Everton injury update for Man Utd as pair ruled out
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Toffees go in search of their first victory in 11 Premier League matches, having suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of West Ham United last weekend. United, meanwhile, have been defeated in their previous two games.
Idrissa Gana Gueye was absent for Everton against West Ham because of a groin injury. The midfielder is set to miss out for the trip to United.
Arnaut Danjuma has missed the previous five matches because of an ankle issue. The winger, on loan from Villarreal, continues to make progress but is still unavailable.
Everton boss Dyche said: "Arnie continues to make progress, not there yet. Gana will be unlikely but has got a chance. A few knocks and bruises but everyone should be all right."
Dele Alli continues to regain fitness following a long-term groin injury. The midfielder has yet to make an appearance this season.