Dominic Calvert-Lewin was given a controversial red card in Everton's draw against Crystal Palace. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton would have a 'very good chance' of winning an appeal to overturn Dominic Calvert-Lewin's controversial red card.

The striker was given his marching orders in contentious circumstances on 79 minutes of the Toffees' 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round at Selhurst Park last night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin's tackle on Nathan Clyne wasn't even given as a foul by on-field referee Chris Kavanagh. Yet VAR recommended that Kavanagh should look at a replay of the incident on the pitchside monitor - and subsequently sent off the England international for serious foul play.

It means that Calvert-Lewin must serve a three-match suspension. However, Everton could appeal the decision to the FA, with manager Sean Dyche admitting he'll see if the process is worth doing so. Should the Blues do so, the incident mean be reviewed by an independent disciplinary commission.

Dale Johnson, a VAR expert who works for ESPN, believes that Everton have a chance of being successful but issued a caveat. Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I think Everton have a very good chance of winning the appeal. But I'd temper that by saying an FA independent disciplinary commission (made up of former players) can be quite unpredictable in its outcomes..."