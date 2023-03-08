Everton midfielder earns maiden call-up to Northern Ireland squad.

Manager Michael O’Neill told of his excitement about Everton youngster Isaac Price after he earned a maiden senior call-up to the Northern Ireland squad.

Price, 19, will link up with the Green and White Army for Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino (23 March) and Finland (26 March) later this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder has recorded four goals and two assists in 21 appearances for the Toffees’ under-21s this season. He’s also made two Everton first-team substitute outings in the Premier League during his fledgling career.

Price has represented Northern Ireland at age-group level but will now step up to help their bid to qualify for a first major tournament since 2016.

O’Neill said: “Isaac Price is a young player we should be excited about. I watched him play for Everton under-21s against PSV during the week and I was very impressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement